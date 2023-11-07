Upping The Ante is back! Watch episode one of the new series with David Jennings and Johnny Dineen featuring a 16-1 Cheltenham tip

Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 1 of Upping The Ante with bet365 !

On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Clonmel, Down Royal and Wincanton this week.

They then share their weekly charity bets before finishing off with their all-important ante-post Cheltenham Festival selections.

Watch Upping the Ante here

