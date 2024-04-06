Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend.
We will also be speaking to Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips for the great action this weekend.
Read our Saturday previews:
'There's always a little bit of pressure' - can Il Est Francais pass final test before Grand Steep tilt?
'She's in great form' - who will prove most forward at this stage? Analysis and quotes for wide-open Kempton Listed race
'This has been the plan' - quotes and analysis for a competitive running of the Rosebery Handicap
Alan King hoping 'handily treated' Tritonic can strike in Queen's Prize after wasted trip to Scotland
Can Aidan O'Brien's Capulet capture £100,000 prize or will Cuban Tiger follow up his Good Friday success?
Sign up here. Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 6 April 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 11:21, 6 April 2024
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 free bet for the Tote Alleged Stakes at Curragh on Saturday
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 free bet for the Tote Alleged Stakes at Curragh on Saturday
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power