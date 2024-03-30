Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post

Join host Maddy Playle for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend.

We will also be speaking to deputy Irish editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action in Ireland this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

Sign up here . Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.