The Front Page

The Front Page: Henrietta Knight in shock return to training - plus reaction to an epic Breeders' Cup

Tom Kerr is joined by Matt Rennie and David Jennings for a packed edition of The Front Page.

First up, the team reviews the Breeders' Cup, including incredible rides from Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori, a viral clip of the Big Evs camp celebrating, and the controversy of European horses withdrawn on vets' advice.

The shock return to training of Best Mate's handler Henrietta Knight is next up, followed by discussion of the big jockey transfer news of James Doyle leaving Godolphin to join Wathnan Racing.

Finally, we look at the affordability checks petition, which has shot past 65,000 signatures, and explore what it means for racing and punters.

'I'm probably mad' - Henrietta Knight plans to resume training career after 11-year absence 

Racing Post staff

Published on 6 November 2023inThe Front Page

Last updated 18:00, 6 November 2023

