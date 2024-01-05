Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast: Wincanton and Newcastle previews and tips

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Matt Gardner and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Wincanton and Newcastle this weekend.

The first part of the show looks at Wincanton. Paul Nicholls has an excellent strike-rate at the Somerset track, and the panel is keen on a couple of his runners.

In the second part of the show, the team look at Newcastle's Saturday card, which is a late addition to the ITV Saturday schedule following Sandown's abandonment. There is the potential to see two very exciting novice hurdlers in action in the north-east, but does the panel think either of the two favourites of the novice races can be beaten?

To finish, the team give their other weekend racing selections before giving their weekend NAPs.

Published on 5 January 2024inRacing Postcast

Last updated 18:00, 5 January 2024

