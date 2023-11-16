Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team

Sam Hart is joined by Jonny Pearson and Tom Park to preview the action at Cheltenham and Lingfield this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Cheltenham's November meeting, where the feature race is the Paddy Power Gold Cup and is home to a strong fancy from Tom.

In the second part of the show, the team look at two Listed contests from Lingfield, where the sprinting cult hero that is Summerghand takes his chance in the Golden Rose Stakes.

To finish, the team takes a look at some of the Sunday racing and give their best bets elsewhere along with their NAPs for the weekend.

