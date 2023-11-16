Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team

Sam Hart is joined by Jonny Pearson and Tom Park to preview the action at Cheltenham and Lingfield this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Cheltenham's November meeting, where the feature race is the Paddy Power Gold Cup and is home to a strong fancy from Tom.

In the second part of the show, the team look at two Listed contests from Lingfield, where the sprinting cult hero that is Summerghand takes his chance in the Golden Rose Stakes.

To finish, the team takes a look at some of the Sunday racing and give their best bets elsewhere along with their NAPs for the weekend.

'He must have a major say' - why this horse can win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham plus 1-2-3 predictions 

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham - plus a big-race tip and free bet 

Racing Post staff

Published on 16 November 2023inRacing Postcast

Last updated 18:34, 16 November 2023

