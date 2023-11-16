Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Grade 1 winner Stage Star will face 13 rivals on his seasonal reappearance in Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) at Cheltenham.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old, who was last seen finishing last of five at Aintree in April, won four of his six starts last season, including a convincing victory in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

It was one of two wins at the home of jump racing for Stage Star, who is 7-2 favourite with the race sponsors to begin his season on a high.

The champion trainer will be double handed in the £160,000 contest, with Il Ridoto also declared. The six-year-old landed a big prize on Trials day at Cheltenham in January, before finishing sixth of 23 in the Plate at the festival.

Trainer Laura Morgan has yet to register a winner at Cheltenham, but Notlongtillmay has been declared and was the nearest rival to Stage Star in the betting before declarations. The seven-year-old will aim to reverse the form from the Turners Novices' Chase, having finished second behind Nicholls' runner.

Morgan will also be represented by Whistleinthedark , who bids for a five-timer after winning four of his five starts last season.

Claim £40 in Paddy Power free bets

Get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power for Cheltenham

Brown Advisory winner The Real Whacker will make his first start for Patrick Neville since his festival success in March. The seven-year-old is unbeaten in three starts since joining the yard from Ann Duffield.

The Dan Skelton-trained Unexpected Party , who finished fifth to Stage Star at Cheltenham in March, makes his second appearance of the campaign after winning on his return in a Listed contest at Chepstow last month.

The consistent Fugitif finished second behind Seddon in the Plate and makes his seasonal bow for Richard Hobson, while the Sam Thomas-trained Angels Breath returns to the track after finishing runner-up to Pinnacle Peak over hurdles last month.

The challenge from Ireland will come from the Willie Mullins-trained Authorized Art and Gavin Cromwell's Final Orders .

The field is completed by Black Gerry , Easy As That , Torn And Frayed and Harper's Brook .

Eleven runners have been declared for the Grade 2 Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle (12.35 ) including Burdett Road, Milan Tino and I Still Have Faith.

Meanwhile, Broadway Boy, Good Risk At All and Mister Coffey feature among six declarations for the Listed From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase (1.45 ).

Facile Vega set for chasing debut at Navan

Willie Mullins has declared Facile Vega for his first start over fences in a 2m1f beginners' chase (3.15) at Navan, but it looks a competitive heat with Inthepocket, Saint Felicien and Dreal Deal among the 12 runners.

The Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle (2.05) was won by Home By The Lee last season and he faces five rivals this time around, including Sire Du Berlais, Bob Olinger and Zanahiyr.

The other Grade 2 on the card, the Bar One Fortria Chase (2.40), has attracted five runners, including Captain Guinness, Saint Roi and Dysart Dynamo.

Paddy Power Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Sam Twiston-Davies Stage Star Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Fugitif Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan Authorized Art TBC

TBC Notlongtillmay Adam Wedge

Adam Wedge Final Orders Danny Gilligan

Danny Gilligan Unexpected Party Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Il Ridoto Freddie Gingell

Freddie Gingell Whistleinthedark Kevin Brogan

Kevin Brogan Angels Breath Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke Black Gerry Jamie Moore

Jamie Moore Easy As That Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Torn And Frayed Tom Bellamy

Tom Bellamy Harper's Brook Kielan Woods

Paddy Power Gold Cup betting odds for Saturday's race

Paddy Power: 7-2 Stage Star, 11-2 Unexpected Party, 13-2 The Real Whacker, 7 Il Ridoto, Notlongtillmay, 10 Fugitif, 11 Angels Breath, 14 Final Orders, Harper's Brook, 16 Easy As That, Torn And Frayed, 20 Whistleinthedark, 25 Authorized Art, 33 Black Gerry

Paddy Power Gold Cup betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Angels Breath

2 Stage Star

3 Unexpected Party

There are plenty to consider in the first of Cheltenham's big handicap chases and Angels Breath is one that catches my eye. He spent more than three years on the sidelines but finished second over an insufficient 2m at Chepstow in April and took another step in the right direction over hurdles here three weeks ago. That should have put him cherry-ripe for this return to his favoured discipline. Grade 1 winner Stage Star is another to consider.

Angels Breath 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Sam Thomas

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for Cheltenham this weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for Cheltenham at the weekend.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Cheltenham betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Festival form tested, superstar chasers and a lucrative handicap - five key races to follow at Cheltenham this weekend

Should you back or avoid these five favourites at Cheltenham's November meeting this weekend?

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now

Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.