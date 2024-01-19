Racing Postcast: Lingfield Winter Million tipping and preview show

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Tom Park and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Lingfield this weekend.

Jumps action in Britain has been wiped out so Lingfield is the port of call for ITV's coverage. Ryan Moore heads there for four rides on the all-weather and should be popular with punters, but the panel are taking him on in the highlight on the card, the Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap.

On Sunday, we hope to have jump racing back at Lingfield for the final day of the Winter Million festival. The return of big Cheltenham Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse is the big talking point, but do our panellists think he will end up being the best of the British for the big one in March? To finish, the team give their other weekend racing selections before giving their weekend naps.

