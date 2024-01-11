Racing Postcast: Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby tipping and preview show

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby this weekend.

The first part of the show looks at Warwick. There are two competitive handicap chases being covered from the Midlands track. The first being the Classic Chase, which is followed by the rearranged Unibet Veterans' Chase. Can the panel solve these tricky puzzles?

In the second part of the show, the team look at Kempton and Wetherby's Saturday cards. The Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase is possibly the race of the weekend, and Brett and Keith are strong on one in the five-runner affair.

To finish, the team give their other weekend racing selections before giving their weekend NAPs.

Read this next:

'It was one of the best novice performances I've seen all season' - why these horses can win at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday

Sign up here . 18+, begambleaware.org . New customers only. Min deposit £20 (debit cards only). Opt in for £20 racing bonus money. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at min odds 2/5 (1.40) each leg, casino 50x. Unless forfeited, racing offer must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Racing bonus valid for 30 days. Geographical restrictions and T&Cs apply .