Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

'It was one of the best novice performances I've seen all season' - why these horses can win at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday . . .

Image link

Colonel Harry

1.10 Wetherby: William Hill Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

By Stuart Redding

Colonel Harry kicked off his chasing career with a smooth win against two rivals at Chepstow and was beaten only about a length in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase despite hitting a flat spot as the pace quickened. This new trip can help him get back to winning ways.

Silk
Colonel Harry13:10 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Mel Monroe

1.49 Warwick: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

By Tom Park

I think the ante-post markets have this right as Mel Monroe looks the one to beat. Her novice hurdle form behind Encanto Bruno and Croke Park this season looks strong and she could prove better than her mark of 132. She will need to win if connections have the Final in mind.

Silk
Mel Monroe13:49 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Pic D'Orhy

2.07 Kempton: Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2)

By Sam Hardy

Even with Edwardstone stepping up in trip, I cannot see past last season's winner Pic D'Orhy. An easy winner on his only start this season, albeit main rival Shishkin refused to race, Paul Nicholls' ace boasts solid form when racing right-handed and is unbeaten at Kempton in two starts.

Silk
Pic D'Orhy14:07 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Broadway Boy

2.24 Warwick: Trustatrader Hampton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

By James Hill

Broadway Boy is going to have to give away a lot of weight, but I've got to stick with him. That performance he put up at Cheltenham in November is one of the best I've seen from a novice all season and he's 6lb clear on official ratings. He'll be tough to beat.

Silk
Broadway Boy14:24 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Sonigino

2.42 Kempton: Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

By Tom Park

Paul Nicholls has won this race three times, including twice in the last ten years, and he looks to have another big chance with Sonigino. The seven-year-old had run some terrific races in defeat before a commanding win in a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Aintree.

This intermediate distance undoubtedly brings the best out of him, the track should be perfect and there is still plenty of scope in his mark of 143.

Silk
Sonigino14:42 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Beauport

3.00 Warwick: Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase

By Sam Hardy

Runner-up in the London National last time, the eight-year-old has seemingly taken a liking to marathon trips and is potentially well handicapped on the same mark this time around. Nigel Twiston-Davies won this is 2005 and has saddled the runner-up twice since, so he knows the type of horse required to win.

Silk
Beauport15:00 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Aye Right

3.35 Warwick: Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase

By James Hill

This race will be different from the slog in the bog we would have had at Sandown last week. It's now left-handed and the ground won't be as bad, and that brings Aye Right bang into the equation.

He'll be 2lb better of with Mill Green from their course-and-distance meeting in November and that's before you include Dylan Johnston's 7lb claim. The 11-year-old gelding's experience will count for plenty on this sharper circuit.

Silk
Aye Right15:35 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb)Tnr: Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford

Read these next:

Henrietta Knight: 'I don't say we'll have winners straight away - but it will be fun to get out on the course' 

Pic D'Orhy heads a high-class Silviniaco Conti Chase line-up - plus find out the fields for Saturday's other big races 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:31, 12 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips