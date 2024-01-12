'It was one of the best novice performances I've seen all season' - why these horses can win at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Wetherby, Kempton and Warwick on Saturday . . .

1.10 Wetherby: William Hill Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

By Stuart Redding

Colonel Harry kicked off his chasing career with a smooth win against two rivals at Chepstow and was beaten only about a length in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase despite hitting a flat spot as the pace quickened. This new trip can help him get back to winning ways.

Colonel Harry 13:10 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

1.49 Warwick: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

By Tom Park

I think the ante-post markets have this right as Mel Monroe looks the one to beat. Her novice hurdle form behind Encanto Bruno and Croke Park this season looks strong and she could prove better than her mark of 132. She will need to win if connections have the Final in mind.

Mel Monroe 13:49 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2.07 Kempton: Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2)

By Sam Hardy

Even with Edwardstone stepping up in trip, I cannot see past last season's winner Pic D'Orhy. An easy winner on his only start this season, albeit main rival Shishkin refused to race, Paul Nicholls' ace boasts solid form when racing right-handed and is unbeaten at Kempton in two starts.

Pic D'Orhy 14:07 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.24 Warwick: Trustatrader Hampton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

By James Hill

Broadway Boy is going to have to give away a lot of weight, but I've got to stick with him. That performance he put up at Cheltenham in November is one of the best I've seen from a novice all season and he's 6lb clear on official ratings. He'll be tough to beat.

Broadway Boy 14:24 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.42 Kempton: Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

By Tom Park

Paul Nicholls has won this race three times, including twice in the last ten years, and he looks to have another big chance with Sonigino. The seven-year-old had run some terrific races in defeat before a commanding win in a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Aintree.

This intermediate distance undoubtedly brings the best out of him, the track should be perfect and there is still plenty of scope in his mark of 143.

Sonigino 14:42 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.00 Warwick: Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase

By Sam Hardy

Runner-up in the London National last time, the eight-year-old has seemingly taken a liking to marathon trips and is potentially well handicapped on the same mark this time around. Nigel Twiston-Davies won this is 2005 and has saddled the runner-up twice since, so he knows the type of horse required to win.

Beauport 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

3.35 Warwick: Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase

By James Hill

This race will be different from the slog in the bog we would have had at Sandown last week. It's now left-handed and the ground won't be as bad, and that brings Aye Right bang into the equation.

He'll be 2lb better of with Mill Green from their course-and-distance meeting in November and that's before you include Dylan Johnston's 7lb claim. The 11-year-old gelding's experience will count for plenty on this sharper circuit.

Aye Right 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford

