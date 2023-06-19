Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Royal Ascot day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens as they preview the action on day one at Royal Ascot.

Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 19:36, 19 June 2023
