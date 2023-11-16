'This could be his year' - Irish expert Justin O'Hanlon with his Ten to Follow

Perhaps there are not as many horses likely to dominate their divisions this season, with one obvious exception, and that makes the competition a bit more intriguing and difficult than normal.

Concentrating on chasers looks the way to go once more, but this is the sort of season where, if you could have a thirty to follow, you might still have difficulty covering all bases.

The Champion Hurdle division looks cut and dried. He might only have three runs, but unless something emerges from last season's novices, Constitution Hill looks peerless and is the first name on the teamsheet.

From an Irish perspective, State Man did nothing wrong last season and will contest the same races, but he could well be usurped by stablemate Impaire Et Passe . Last season's unbeaten novice looks potentially the only rival to Constitution Hill.

The Gold Cup picture was transformed last season by the domination of Galopin Des Champs , perhaps to a greater degree than envisaged as some of his more potent rivals fell by the wayside.

It could be a similar story this year as he will follow the tried-and-trusted path from last season. Despite his defeat at Wetherby, it makes sense to include Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame , as he is likely to dominate the British trials, and his trainer probably will not be afraid to run him more than a couple of times.

The 2m chase division has been turned upside down by the news of Energumene being out for the season, but Willie Mullins has a ready-made replacement, and maybe even a better one, in last season's top two-mile novice El Fabiolo .

In an unbeaten campaign, his convincing defeat of Jonbon in the Arkle and his Punchestown performance suggests he will be a force in open company for many years to come.

Allaho returned to action successfully at Clonmel, but there will always be some element of doubt that injury might strike again, so it could be prudent to leave him out.

The performance of last season's Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen in just being touched off in the 3m Champion Chase at Down Royal was an upgrade on his win in the race last season, and that augurs well for this season, especially his chance of landing the Ryanair once more.

Potential Grand National winners are not easy to spot this early in the season, but having put Vanillier in as a possible winner of the race in last year's list, there's no reason not to include him this time.

His second to Corach Rambler last year came in a season when little seemed to go right until his lead-up run to the race. This could be his year.

It seems unlikely he will be seen until Christmas, but the most exciting recruit to novice chasing this season is undoubtedly Supreme Novices Hurdle winner Marine Nationale .

He is unlikely to see much action, but a win at Christmas followed by a Grade 1 success at the Dublin Racing Festival and winning the Arkle is far from an outlandish prospect.

In the middle distance to staying division, his recent victory at Naas gives real hope that Grangeclare West can fulfil his immense potential. They didn't have to jump many fences, but he was very good at those that were jumped, and he has definite Grade 1 potential.

A recent victory at Down Royal suggests the Gordon Elliott-trained Down Memory Lane could be anything in novice hurdles. He has the speed for 2m and could easily step up in trip.

Justin O'Hanlon's Ten to Follow

Bravemansgame

Constitution Hill

Down Memory Lane

El Fabiolo

Envoi Allen

Galopin Des Champs

Grangeclare West

Impaire Et Passe

Marine Nationale

Vanillier

