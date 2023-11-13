'I can't resist including the horse that beat him at Punchestown' - France correspondent Scott Burton's Gallic Ten to Follow

So many of the best French recruits are trained in Ireland – and in particular by Willie Mullins – while all but three of the bonus races are run in Britain. That said, your patience could be rewarded come the spring and so, caveats delivered, Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs has to wear the tricolore armband.

Nor can I resist including the horse that beat him at Punchestown, the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow, with both only turning eight on January 1.

El Fabiolo appears equally effective going left and right-handed and is a candidate to score heavily in the two-mile chasing division.

The hurdlers face an uphill task against Constitution Hill but Impaire Et Passe was very impressive in Ballymore last season and probably has stablemate State Man to beat at home in a string of Grade 1s.

Gordon Elliott also has a number of very smart French recruits and top of my wishlist is Saint Felicien, who is back from a year off and who his trainer described as “one of my nicer novice chasers” in his recent Racing Post stable tour.

Good Risk At All made a very pleasing debut over fences at Carlisle in October and the half-brother to Earlofthecostwolds has the scope to progress significantly for Sam Thomas.

Gold Tweet’s victory at Cheltenham on Trials day in January has whetted the appetite of French trainers to come over and reigning champion hurdler Theleme looks a major player in the staying division for Arnaud Chaille-Chaille.

Rubaud was bred and trained on the Flat by Philippe Decouz (as was a certain Vauban) and has learned his hurdling trade well under Paul Nicholls.

Nicky Henderson regularly serves it up to Mullins in the mares’ races and Under Control could be his ace card over hurdles this year.

And to have just one more pick from the array of Gallic stars housed with Mullins, Zenta emerged late in the piece from among an excellent group of four-year-old fillies, and is one to follow in novice chases this term.

Scott Burton's Ten to Follow

El Fabiolo

Fastorslow

Galopin Des Champs

Good Risk At All

Impaire Et Passe

Rubaud

Saint Felicien

Theleme

Under Control

Zenta

