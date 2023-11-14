Gutsy Down Royal winner Gerri Colombe heads star broadcaster Nick Luck's Ten to Follow

Gerri Colombe 's recent win in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase puts him atop the Irish staying chase tree and Brian Acheson looks to have a cast-iron Gold Cup contender on his hands. He has been defeated only once in a ten-race career and that kind of reliability will serve this competition well.

On the other side of the Irish sea, Shishkin looks the standout performer in the same division after he proved his stamina for three miles in the Bowl Chase at Aintree. The dual Cheltenham Festival winner is a regular at the big fixtures and could earn key festive points in the King George on Boxing day.

Constitution Hill is omitted in favour of his regular foe State Man , who should scoop a series of Grade 1s before the Champion Hurdle comes around. The six-year-old makes up a three-pronged assault from Closutton.

Exciting youngsters Impaire Et Passe , who won the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in the style of a special prospect, and strong-travelling five-year-old Il Etait Temps are others to include. The pair have their best years ahead of them.

Willie Mullins is the expert at shuffling his pack to optimise results so it makes sense to put plenty of weight behind him.

Another smart novice hurdler from last season, Inthepocket , is taken to go on from his convincing victory in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Big handicap winners are often underestimated and Paddy Power Gold Cup fancy Unexpected Party , Coral Gold Trophy selection Mahler Mission and the highly regarded Giovinco are a trio who can pave their way throughout the season.

A rare talent, Flooring Porter may be a two-time Stayers' Hurdle winner but he looked just as effective over fences at the Showcase meeting and is worth including given his penchant for Cheltenham.

Nick Luck's Ten to Follow

Gerri Colombe

Shishkin

Impaire Et Passe

Il Etait Temps

Giovinco

Inthepocket

Flooring Porter

Mahler Mission

State Man

Unexpected Party

