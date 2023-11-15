'My dark horse is a winner in waiting and could be a Grand National contender' - West Country correspondent James Stevens selects his team

Let’s start with the obvious. The all-conquering Constitution Hill has to be included as does Galopin Des Champs given that two of his potential targets, the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup, are bonus races. He's clearly a major contender for the Gold Cup again too.

El Fabiolo looks the clear-cut best two-miler chaser around and should clean up in that division on his way to the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

It is impossible to ignore the vibes about Mister Policeman, who by all accounts is the next big thing. I'd kick myself if I didn't include him and he turned out to be another Douvan. Gaelic Warrior is clearly very talented and should win a Grade 1 in his novice chasing campaign.

My team unsurprisingly has a fair south-west bias, starting with Bravemansgame . Others may avoid him as he's not an obvious Gold Cup hope but I fancy him in the King George again and, knowing trainer Paul Nicholls, he'll probably head to the Bowl at Aintree with a leading chance.

He's one of two choices from the Nicholls yard. I really fancy Complete Unknown to win the Coral Gold Cup and he should pay his way this season. He's not too far off open Graded level either.

The three-mile hurdling division in Britain is awaiting a new top talent and I hope the Fergal O'Brien-trained Crambo can make the step up. He was an impressive winner on his comeback this season.

My dark horse is the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Iron Bridge . He has won five out of eight and looks capable of climbing a long way up the ladder this season. He's a rock-solid Welsh Grand National prospect and could even be one for the Grand National in the spring.

Finally, Iroko looked sensational on his chasing debut at Warwick last week. He absolutely cruised through the race, jumped superbly and was never out of second gear in defeating some strong opposition.

James Stevens' Ten to Follow

Bravemansgame

Complete Unknown

Constitution Hill

Crambo

El Fabiolo

Gaelic Warrior

Galopin Des Champs

Iroko

Iron Bridge

Mister Policeman

