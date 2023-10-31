£100,000 Tote Ten to Follow - time to make your entries for the 2023/24 jumps competition

How the game works

The Racing Post compiles a list of 500 horses, from which players pick a stable of ten to represent them during the 2023/24 jumps season from 11.01am on Saturday, November 18, 2023, Paddy Power Gold Cup day, until 11.59pm on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Grand National day.

What does it cost?

It’s a £5 or €5.50 (in Ireland) entry fee per stable.

The prize

There is a £100,000 guaranteed prize pool. The total pool is determined by the number of entries and pays prizes to tenth place. Sixty per cent of the pool goes to the winner.

Free-to-play game

Every paid-for entry gives access to a free-to-play game. The free-to-play prize is £250 in Tote Credit.

The scoring

Horses gain points as follows:

Grade 1 win = 25 points

Grade 2 win = 20 points

Grade 3 win = 15 points

Listed win = 12 points

Any other race = 10 points



Extra points

These are gained based on a payout of a £1 each-way bet with the Tote.

The bonus races

There are 21 bonus races (below) which give an additional 25 points to the winner and 12 points to the second.

The bonus races Last season’s winners

Betfair Chase Haydock Protektorat

Coral Gold Cup Newbury Le Milos

Tingle Creek Chase Sandown Edwardstone

King George VI Chase Kempton Bravemansgame

Welsh Grand National Chepstow The Two Amigos

Savills Chase Leopardstown Conflated

Irish Champion Hurdle Leopardstown State Man

Irish Gold Cup Leopardstown Galopin Des Champs

Betfair Handicap Hurdle Newbury Aucunrisque

Arkle Trophy Chase Cheltenham El Fabiolo

Champion Hurdle Cheltenham Constitution Hill

Brown Advisory Chase Cheltenham The Real Whacker

Queen Mother Champion Chase Cheltenham Energumene

Ryanair Chase Cheltenham Envoi Allen

Stayers’ Hurdle Cheltenham Sire Du Berlais

Cheltenham Gold Cup Cheltenham Galopin Des Champs

Aintree Bowl Aintree Shishkin

Aintree Hurdle AintreeConstitution Hill

Marsh (registered as Melling) Chase Aintree Pic D’Orhy

Liverpool (Stayers) Hurdle Aintree Sire Du Berlais

Grand National Aintree Corach Rambler

The deadline

The window for entries opens at 11am on October 31 and closes at 11am on Saturday, November 18, when horses begin scoring.

Smart Pick

This is an algorithm to select the best horses for your stable. Whether you want the algorithm to pick one, two or all ten horses, it will pick a balanced stable optimised to score the most points across the season. The algorithm has been tuned to select the optimum balance of stable. This includes targeting bonus races, selecting bankers and picking wildcards who can make the difference.

Substitutions

There will be a seven-day transfer window from March 4 to March 11, 2024 when two free substitutions can be made.

Terms

The Tote Ten to Follow is open to entrants with a UK or Irish address and a verified Tote account. All players must be 18 or over. Entry is online only.

Key Terms: £5/€5.50 per stable in the paid game. Guaranteed minimum total prize pool of £/€100,000 with prizes paid for first ten places (see full terms for details). Maximum one entry per person in the free game for Tote Credit prizes. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted and expires after seven days. Entries close at 11am GMT November 18, 2023. UK and ROI only. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Please bet responsibly – for advice see the responsible gambling pages on our website or visit Begambleaware.org or Dunlewey.net.

