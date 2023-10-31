£100,000 Tote Ten to Follow - time to make your entries for the 2023/24 jumps competition
How the game works
The Racing Post compiles a list of 500 horses, from which players pick a stable of ten to represent them during the 2023/24 jumps season from 11.01am on Saturday, November 18, 2023, Paddy Power Gold Cup day, until 11.59pm on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Grand National day.
What does it cost?
It’s a £5 or €5.50 (in Ireland) entry fee per stable.
The prize
There is a £100,000 guaranteed prize pool. The total pool is determined by the number of entries and pays prizes to tenth place. Sixty per cent of the pool goes to the winner.
Free-to-play game
Every paid-for entry gives access to a free-to-play game. The free-to-play prize is £250 in Tote Credit.
The scoring
Horses gain points as follows:
Grade 1 win = 25 points
Grade 2 win = 20 points
Grade 3 win = 15 points
Listed win = 12 points
Any other race = 10 points
Extra points
These are gained based on a payout of a £1 each-way bet with the Tote.
The bonus races
There are 21 bonus races (below) which give an additional 25 points to the winner and 12 points to the second.
The bonus races Last season’s winners
Betfair Chase Haydock Protektorat
Coral Gold Cup Newbury Le Milos
Tingle Creek Chase Sandown Edwardstone
King George VI Chase Kempton Bravemansgame
Welsh Grand National Chepstow The Two Amigos
Savills Chase Leopardstown Conflated
Irish Champion Hurdle Leopardstown State Man
Irish Gold Cup Leopardstown Galopin Des Champs
Betfair Handicap Hurdle Newbury Aucunrisque
Arkle Trophy Chase Cheltenham El Fabiolo
Champion Hurdle Cheltenham Constitution Hill
Brown Advisory Chase Cheltenham The Real Whacker
Queen Mother Champion Chase Cheltenham Energumene
Ryanair Chase Cheltenham Envoi Allen
Stayers’ Hurdle Cheltenham Sire Du Berlais
Cheltenham Gold Cup Cheltenham Galopin Des Champs
Aintree Bowl Aintree Shishkin
Aintree Hurdle AintreeConstitution Hill
Marsh (registered as Melling) Chase Aintree Pic D’Orhy
Liverpool (Stayers) Hurdle Aintree Sire Du Berlais
Grand National Aintree Corach Rambler
The deadline
The window for entries opens at 11am on October 31 and closes at 11am on Saturday, November 18, when horses begin scoring.
Smart Pick
This is an algorithm to select the best horses for your stable. Whether you want the algorithm to pick one, two or all ten horses, it will pick a balanced stable optimised to score the most points across the season. The algorithm has been tuned to select the optimum balance of stable. This includes targeting bonus races, selecting bankers and picking wildcards who can make the difference.
Substitutions
There will be a seven-day transfer window from March 4 to March 11, 2024 when two free substitutions can be made.
Terms
The Tote Ten to Follow is open to entrants with a UK or Irish address and a verified Tote account. All players must be 18 or over. Entry is online only.
Key Terms: £5/€5.50 per stable in the paid game. Guaranteed minimum total prize pool of £/€100,000 with prizes paid for first ten places (see full terms for details). Maximum one entry per person in the free game for Tote Credit prizes. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted and expires after seven days. Entries close at 11am GMT November 18, 2023. UK and ROI only. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Please bet responsibly – for advice see the responsible gambling pages on our website or visit Begambleaware.org or Dunlewey.net.
Bravemansgame and Pic D'Orhy among eight entries for the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday
'Everything is on course to start on Sunday' - Mahler Mission set for seasonal return at Carlisle
