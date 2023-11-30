York v Wigan FA Cup predictions, betting odds & tips: Latics likely to progress
Free FA Cup tips, best bets and predictions for York v Wigan. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Where to watch York v Wigan
You can watch York v Wigan in the FA Cup on December 1, live on BBC Two
Match prediction & best bet
Wigan & under 3.5 goals
1pt 13-8 bet365
York v Wigan odds
York 6-1
Wigan 9-20
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
York v Wigan team news
York
The Minstermen may be without top scorer Dipo Akinyemi, who faces a late fitness test, and midfielder Alex Woodyard, who was sent off against Maidenhead on Saturday but his red card has been appealed and he could be available. Former Premier League goalkeeper David Stockdale started in the previous round and the experienced shot-stopper could continue between the sticks for the visit of Wigan.
Wigan
Liam Morrison, Jason Kerr and Thelo Aasgaard are all sidelined and Shaun Maloney may ring the changes for this cup tie, with the likes of Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis pusshing to start.
York v Wigan predictions
Wigan brushed aside League One rivals Exeter in the first round of this season's FA Cup and will be confident of making the third round for the third consecutive year when they head to National League York on Friday night.
Their hosts needed a replay against semi-pro Needham Market to reach the first round proper and then required another replay to reach this second round, having failed to beat National League North side Chester at the first time of asking.
Those results will fill Wigan, who won the FA Cup in 2013, with great confidence, as will their recent run of six games without a defeat.
The Latics have only lost once in their last ten matches and are unbeaten in their last five on the road, suggesting they will have no issues against York, who have won just three of their 13 home games this season.
The hosts last made the second round in 2011 and look unlikely to go any further this year.
Wigan's first-round victory came away from the DW Stadium, when beating the Grecians 2-0, and they look too strong for the Minstermen, although they may not run away with it.
None of their last seven away matches have featured more than three goals and they have not scored more than three times in their last 15 in all competitions, suggesting it may be a low-scoring win for the Latics in York.
Only one of York's last seven games have gone over 3.5 goals and they may be able to frustrate Wigan for large periods.
Key stat
York have won only three of their 13 home matches this season.
Probable teams
York (4-3-3): Stockdale; Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Daley; Green, Burgess, Dyson; Davies, John-Lewis, Kouhyar
Subs: Sykes-Kenworthy, McLaughlin, Kennedy, Latty-Fairweather, Barrow, Watson, Siziba
Wigan (4-2-3-1): Amos; Clare, Rekik, Watts, Pearce; M. Smith, Shaw; Godo, Lang, McManaman; Magennis
Subs: Stones, Hughes, Adeeko, Jones, Humphrys, Sze, J. Smith
Inside info
York
Star man Lenell John-Lewis
Top scorer Lenell John-Lewis
Penalty taker Lenell John-Lewis
Card magnet Tyler Cordner
Assist ace Will Davies
Set-piece aerial threat Callum Howe
Wigan
Star man Martial Godo
Top scorer Martial Godo
Penalty taker Josh Magennis
Card magnet Callum Lang
Assist ace Tom Pearce
Set-piece aerial threat Kelland Watts
York v Wigan bet builder predictions
Wigan to win to nil
League One Wigan look set to be too strong for their National League hosts and could record a clean sheet too. The Latics have recorded shutouts in six of their last ten matches while York failed to score against lower-league sides Needham Market and Chester in previous rounds.
Josh Magennis to score
The Northern Ireland forward has struggled for minutes this season but netted a hattrick against Leicester's under-21 side when granted a rare start in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season and could score against lesser opposition once more.
Over 8 corners in the match
Wigan see an average of nine corners a match in League One and should have plenty of shots against York. With the Minstermen defence likely to throw themselves in front of everything, expect a high corner count.
Price guide 13-2
Published on 30 November 2023inSport
Last updated 16:59, 30 November 2023
