York v Wigan FA Cup predictions, betting odds & tips: Latics likely to progress

Where to watch York v Wigan

You can watch York v Wigan in the FA Cup on December 1, live on BBC Two

Match prediction & best bet

Wigan & under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-8 bet365

York v Wigan odds

York 6-1

Wigan 9-20

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

York v Wigan team news

York

The Minstermen may be without top scorer Dipo Akinyemi, who faces a late fitness test, and midfielder Alex Woodyard, who was sent off against Maidenhead on Saturday but his red card has been appealed and he could be available. Former Premier League goalkeeper David Stockdale started in the previous round and the experienced shot-stopper could continue between the sticks for the visit of Wigan.

Wigan

Liam Morrison, Jason Kerr and Thelo Aasgaard are all sidelined and Shaun Maloney may ring the changes for this cup tie, with the likes of Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis pusshing to start.

York v Wigan predictions

Wigan brushed aside League One rivals Exeter in the first round of this season's FA Cup and will be confident of making the third round for the third consecutive year when they head to National League York on Friday night.

Their hosts needed a replay against semi-pro Needham Market to reach the first round proper and then required another replay to reach this second round, having failed to beat National League North side Chester at the first time of asking.

Those results will fill Wigan, who won the FA Cup in 2013, with great confidence, as will their recent run of six games without a defeat.

The Latics have only lost once in their last ten matches and are unbeaten in their last five on the road, suggesting they will have no issues against York, who have won just three of their 13 home games this season.

The hosts last made the second round in 2011 and look unlikely to go any further this year.

Wigan's first-round victory came away from the DW Stadium, when beating the Grecians 2-0, and they look too strong for the Minstermen, although they may not run away with it.

None of their last seven away matches have featured more than three goals and they have not scored more than three times in their last 15 in all competitions, suggesting it may be a low-scoring win for the Latics in York.

Only one of York's last seven games have gone over 3.5 goals and they may be able to frustrate Wigan for large periods.

Key stat

York have won only three of their 13 home matches this season.

Probable teams

York (4-3-3): Stockdale; Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Daley; Green, Burgess, Dyson; Davies, John-Lewis, Kouhyar

Subs: Sykes-Kenworthy, McLaughlin, Kennedy, Latty-Fairweather, Barrow, Watson, Siziba

Wigan (4-2-3-1): Amos; Clare, Rekik, Watts, Pearce; M. Smith, Shaw; Godo, Lang, McManaman; Magennis

Subs: Stones, Hughes, Adeeko, Jones, Humphrys, Sze, J. Smith

Inside info

York

Star man Lenell John-Lewis

Top scorer Lenell John-Lewis

Penalty taker Lenell John-Lewis

Card magnet Tyler Cordner

Assist ace Will Davies

Set-piece aerial threat Callum Howe

Wigan

Star man Martial Godo

Top scorer Martial Godo

Penalty taker Josh Magennis

Card magnet Callum Lang

Assist ace Tom Pearce

Set-piece aerial threat Kelland Watts

York v Wigan b et builder predictions

Wigan to win to nil

League One Wigan look set to be too strong for their National League hosts and could record a clean sheet too. The Latics have recorded shutouts in six of their last ten matches while York failed to score against lower-league sides Needham Market and Chester in previous rounds.

Josh Magennis to score

The Northern Ireland forward has struggled for minutes this season but netted a hattrick against Leicester's under-21 side when granted a rare start in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season and could score against lesser opposition once more.

Over 8 corners in the match

Wigan see an average of nine corners a match in League One and should have plenty of shots against York. With the Minstermen defence likely to throw themselves in front of everything, expect a high corner count.

Price guide 13-2

