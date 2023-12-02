West Ham v Crystal Palace predictions, betting odds & tips: Goals expected at the London Stadium

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the West Ham v Crystal Palace match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace

You can watch West Ham v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR at 14:00.

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham v Crystal Palace odds

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Crystal Palace team news

West Ham

Michail Antonio is West Ham's only confirmed injury absence but Jarrod Bowen is a doubt after missing out in midweek with a minor knee injury and Mohammed Kudus is also set for a late fitness test.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without key players Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure, while those two are joined on the injury list by Dean Henderson and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. James Tomkins is also a doubt, although the Eagles have been boosted by the return of Michael Olise.

West Ham v Crystal Palace predictions

West Ham took one step closer to topping their Europa League group in midweek and they could make it five successive wins in all competitions when they face a struggling Crystal Palace side on Sunday afternoon, although they are unlikely to have it all their own way at the London Stadium.

The Eagles suffered a shock defeat at relegation candidates Luton last weekend to continue a downward trend that started in mid-October. They lost just one of their opening eight Premier League games but have since been defeated in four of their last five, with the latest two coming against Everton and the Hatters.

To make matters worse for Roy Hodgson, star duo Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure were injured last weekend and have been ruled out of the trip to the London Stadium, although the return of Michael Olise was a welcome sight at Kenilworth Road.

Olise's return should, at least, boost their chances of getting on the scoresheet. Despite their rotten form, Palace have scored in nine of their 13 Premier League assignments this season and have netted six times in their last four games. They should be able to trouble a home side who have struggled to keep it tight at the back.

David Moyes' side have conceded 23 goals in 13 league outings this term, the joint-most of any top-half side and more than 14 of the 19 other Premier League clubs. They have kept just one clean sheet in these 13 matches but have scored in 12 of them. They are likely to fashion plenty of opportunities against a back line that has shipped 11 goals in their last five top-flight fixtures, even if Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are not fit enough to start.

This fixture has delivered an abundance of goals in recent years and another entertaining affair could be on the cards. There have been 45 goals in the last 12 meetings between these sides and both teams have scored in all of those affairs. The most recent clash was a seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park in April.

With both sides struggling at the back this season, backing both teams to score holds plenty of appeal.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of the last 12 meetings between these sides.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Fornals, Soucek, Paqueta; Ings

Subs: Bowen, Kudus, Johnson, Mubama, Benrahma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Cornet, Scarles. Fabianski

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Ayew, Olise, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Mateta, Matthews, Ozoh, Holding, Ahamada, Clyne, Franca, Riedewald, Tomkins, Richards

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Crystal Palace

Star man Michael Olise

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard

Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard

Card magnet Jordan Ayew

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

West Ham v Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

West Ham have only kept one Premier League clean sheet this season but have scored in 12 of their 13 league outings. Both teams have scored in each of the last 12 meetings between these sides and the visiting Eagles have found the net in nine of their 13 top-flight fixtures.

Edson Alvarez to be shown a card

Edson Alvarez picked up his eighth booking of the season for West Ham last weekend and could get into more trouble against a Crystal Palace side who have drawn the fifth-most fouls in the top flight this term. Alvarez has been carded in three of his last five appearances and four of his yellow cards have come at the London Stadium.

Jordan Ayew to be fouled three times or more

Jordan Ayew has been fouled 44 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player - James Maddison is second in that metric having drawn 14 fewer fouls. Ayew has been fouled at least three times in 12 of his 15 appearances for Palace this term.

Price guide: 6-1

