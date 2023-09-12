BMW PGA Championship & Fortinet Championship | Steve Palmer’s Golf Betting Tips | The Sweet Spot

Steve Palmer joins Bruce Millington for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, to discuss all the best bets for this week's tournaments.

It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as all 12 members of Luke Donald's Ryder Cup squad are the field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club's famous West Course.

Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm dominate the betting at Wentworth and Steve believes that one of them is the man to beat this week.

Steve has three to follow at the West Course while this week also marks the start of the new PGA Tour season, which begins with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club, California.

The Sweet Spot team run the rule over the Fortinet field and there is also time to discuss last week's Irish Open, as well as the upcoming Ryder Cup.

