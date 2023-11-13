Tuesday's FA Cup predictions and free football tips

Best bets

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Accrington Stanley

2pts 13-10 bet365

York

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday FA Cup predictions

FA Cup replays can be unpredictable and they can provide shocks from time to time, but Accrington should justify favouritism against a struggling Doncaster side.

Accy scored late to hold Doncaster to a 2-2 draw in the original tie ten days ago but they can go one better at the Wham Stadium, where Stanley have won their last four meetings with Rovers.

Doncaster have lost seven of their last ten away games so Accrington should be confident of progressing to the second round.

Stanley, who have won three of their last five home outings, are 11 places higher than their visitors in the League Two table and can show their quality.

National League York will be looking to pip Chester of the National League North to a place in the second round when the pair reconvene following a 0-0 stalemate in the original tie.

The Minstermen are unbeaten in four home games, despite playing three of the top eight sides in the National League in that run, and should extend their unbeaten home sequence against a Chester side who are 18 places below them on the English football pyramid.

Chester followed up the goalless draw with York with a 3-2 defeat to Darlington, a side in the National League North relegation zone, while Tuesday's hosts recorded a routine 2-0 away win at Fylde.

York won the shot count 16-9 in the first meeting and a home win looks on the cards if they can make the most of their chances this time around.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.