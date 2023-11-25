Tottenham v Aston Villa Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Depleted Spurs set to suffer again

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Tottenham v Aston Villa match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa

You can watch Tottenham v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 26 November, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa draw no bet

2pts Evs Hills

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

Tottenham 6-4

Aston Villa 13-8

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Aston Villa team news

Tottenham

Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma are suspended and James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are injured. Pape Matar Sarr must be assessed.

Aston Villa

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Bertrand Traore are out. But Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to be fit.

Tottenham v Aston Villa predictions

Only one point and position separated Tottenham and Aston Villa in the Premier League last season and after 12 matches of this campaign it's a similar tale with fourth-placed Spurs just a point better off.

Given that Tottenham went unbeaten after their opening ten games, dropping only four points along the way, it's a remarkable achievement that Villa are within hailing distance of their hosts on Sunday afternoon.

But that is because, like Spurs, the Villans have won eight of their first 12 league assignments and they will still rightly believe that they can cause a stir by breaking into the top four.

With the Europa Conference League acting as a distraction, that may prove a bridge too far given Villa's squad depth and resources, but they could be in a healthier position than Spurs after this showdown.

Back-to-back defeats at home to Chelsea, against whom they were reduced to nine men, and away to Wolves have stalled Tottenham's title hopes somewhat and a depleted team makes it more difficult for them to respond.

There is nothing to suggest the performance will be below-par by Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou has been getting a fine tune out of his players and they have been fighting for the shirt.

But injuries and suspensions are taking their toll and Spurs have a number of notable absentees to contend with, including James Maddison who has already scored three goals and registered five assists.

With Maddison missing, Tottenham are lacking a creative influence and, as a result, Heung-min Son can become isolated and marked out of the game.

However, there are even greater concerns for them defensively with first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero suspended and Micky van de Ven injured.

Defensive anchor Yves Bissouma is also banned, while his midfield partner Pape Matar Sarr picked up a knock when representing Senegal on international duty. He faces a late fitness test.

So that should have Villa, who completed a Premier League double over Spurs last season, fancying their chances.

Unai Emery continues to work wonders in the Villa dugout and, while they are evidently stronger at home, they won 1-0 away to Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

The visitors have fewer concerns on the injury front, too, with Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo all expected to shake off their problems.

Only Manchester City went into this weekend having scored more goals than Villa's haul of 29 in 12 matches and, spearheaded by six-goal striker Ollie Watkins, they look capable of capitalising on Tottenham's depletion issues in defence.

Key stat

Four of these sides' last five Premier League meetings have featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.

Subs: Sarr, Gil, Skipp, Veliz, Phillips, Emerson, Dorrington.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Tielemans, Zaniolo, Chambers, Lenglet, Moreno, Dendoncker, Duran.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-min Son

Top scorer Heung-min Son

Penalty taker Heung-min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Brennan Johnson

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Lucas Digne

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Tottenham v Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Aston Villa or draw double chance

Villa completed a Premier League double over Tottenham last season while Spurs are severely weakened by a string of noteworthy injuries and suspensions.

Ollie Watkins to score at any time

The Villa sharpshooter already has 11 goals in all competitions this season and he could profit against a depleted home defence.

Destiny Udogie to be shown a card

The Italian full-back is expected to return and, having committed 22 fouls in the Premier League this season and been booked four times in ten outings, he may receive a comeback card.

Pays out at 9-1 with Betfair

