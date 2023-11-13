Tuesday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Rune set to build on Djokovic defeat
Free tennis tips, best bets and analysis for the day two singles matches at the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour, Turin, on Tuesday
Where to watch ATP Finals
Amazon Prime, 1.30pm & 8pm Tuesday
Best bets
Novak Djokovic to win 2-1 v Jannik Sinner
1pt 5-2 Betfair
Holger Rune to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas
2pts 8-11 BoyleSports
Tuesday's ATP Finals previews
Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Holger Rune in the opening match of his ATP Finals title defence but, as is often the case, the super Serb found a way and recorded a three-set triumph in a little over three hours.
The opening two sets were settled via tiebreaks before the Serb stamped his authority in the decider, prevailing 6-3, to stretch his winning run to 19 matches.
Next up for Djokovic is a clash with Jannik Sinner and this contest should decide who comes out on top in the Green Group as the Italian also won his opening encounter.
Sinner outbattled Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 6-4 6-4 win and he served strongly throughout, firing in nine aces and holding serve on each occasion.
That should stand him in good stead and the Turin crowd will be full of support for their home favourite, although Djokovic is still likely to take some stopping.
The world number one boasts a perfect record against Sinner, winning all four of their meetings, although his young rival should be able to keep things competitive.
The other match on Wednesday sees Rune take on Tsitsipas and the Danish youngster is fancied to come out on top.
Rune has had an injury-ravaged campaign but is finishing the season strongly. The 20-year-old was a semi-finalist in Basel last month and he has lost in a deciding set in his last two matches, both times against Djokovic.
A repeat of those efforts can see him past Tsitsipas, who has lost both previous meetings between the pair and is without silverware since winning in Los Cabos in August.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 November 2023inTennis tips
Last updated 15:44, 13 November 2023
- Monday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- ATP Paris Masters predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- WTA Finals predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Swiatek can rise to the top
- ATP Erste Bank Open & Swiss Indoors Basel predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- ATP Stockholm Open & WTA Jasmin Open Monastir predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- Monday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- ATP Paris Masters predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- WTA Finals predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Swiatek can rise to the top
- ATP Erste Bank Open & Swiss Indoors Basel predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- ATP Stockholm Open & WTA Jasmin Open Monastir predictions, odds and tennis betting tips