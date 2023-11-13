Tuesday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Rune set to build on Djokovic defeat

Where to watch ATP Finals

Amazon Prime, 1.30pm & 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Novak Djokovic to win 2-1 v Jannik Sinner

1pt 5-2 Betfair

Holger Rune to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas

2pts 8-11 BoyleSports

Tuesday's ATP Finals previews

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Holger Rune in the opening match of his ATP Finals title defence but, as is often the case, the super Serb found a way and recorded a three-set triumph in a little over three hours.

The opening two sets were settled via tiebreaks before the Serb stamped his authority in the decider, prevailing 6-3, to stretch his winning run to 19 matches.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with Jannik Sinner and this contest should decide who comes out on top in the Green Group as the Italian also won his opening encounter.

Sinner outbattled Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 6-4 6-4 win and he served strongly throughout, firing in nine aces and holding serve on each occasion.

That should stand him in good stead and the Turin crowd will be full of support for their home favourite, although Djokovic is still likely to take some stopping.

The world number one boasts a perfect record against Sinner, winning all four of their meetings, although his young rival should be able to keep things competitive.

The other match on Wednesday sees Rune take on Tsitsipas and the Danish youngster is fancied to come out on top.

Rune has had an injury-ravaged campaign but is finishing the season strongly. The 20-year-old was a semi-finalist in Basel last month and he has lost in a deciding set in his last two matches, both times against Djokovic.

A repeat of those efforts can see him past Tsitsipas, who has lost both previous meetings between the pair and is without silverware since winning in Los Cabos in August.

