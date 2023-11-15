Thursday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Sinner set to delight home crowd

Where to watch ATP Finals

Amazon Prime, 1.30pm & 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Over 0.5 tiebreaks in Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz

1pt 10-11 bet365

Under 1.5 breaks of serve for Holger Rune v Jannik Sinner

2pts 8-11 bet365



T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Thursday's ATP Finals preview

Jannik Sinner brought an end to Novak Djokovic’s 19-game winning run to take control of the Green Group, but the world number one is unlikely to stay down for long.

Despite suffering defeat there was little wrong with the performance of Djokovic, who served 20 aces and dropped serve only twice in a thrilling 7-5 6-7 7-6 defeat.

It was the Serb’s second three-hour contest on the spin after he opened his account with a 7-6 6-7 6-3 victory over Holger Rune and he knows that beating Hubert Hurkacz should seal his place in the semi-final.

Hurkacz has been drafted in as a replacement for the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was forced to withdraw from his latest showdown with Rune, and the Pole will be determined to showcase his talents on the big stage.

But Djokovic has won all six previous meetings with Hurkacz and remains at the peak of his powers despite that latest setback against Sinner, who was roared on by an atmospheric home crowd.

That said, breaks of serve haven’t been easy to come by on Pala Alpitour’s hard indoor courts and the 10-11 about a tiebreak taking place is a tempting investment.

Four of Djokovic’s six sets in Turin have gone to a tiebreak while three of his last five meetings with Hurkacz have also featured at least one.

Sinner will be hoping to maintain his perfect start to the ATP Finals against Rune, who will be eyeing a victory that could take him into the top two.

However, Sinner looks strong on serve and has such rich support from the Turin crowd that it’s hard to envisage any upset.

Tsitsipas was unable to create a single break-point opportunity in his 6-4 6-4 defeat to Sinner while Djokovic, the best returner on the ATP Tour, could break the Italian’s serve only once.

So while Rune has shown more encouraging signs in recent months, the Dane may struggle to lay a glove on Sinner who on current form looks unlikely to drop his serve more than once.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.