ATP Stockholm Open & WTA Jasmin Open Monastir predictions, odds and tennis betting tips

ATP Stockholm Open & WTA Jasmin Open Monastir preview

Holger Rune has been given a vote of confidence by bookmakers, as the out-of-form Dane is chalked up as favourite to win this week's ATP Stockholm.

The defending champion would take some beating at his best, but having lost nine of his last ten matches it's hard to argue he's anywhere near that level.

Rune is the only top-ten player in the field, but none of the eight seeds are ranked lower than 33.

Jiri Lehecka is a potential quarter-final opponent for Rune. The Czech sixth seed needs to beat a qualifier and then the winner of the match between wildcard Elias Ymer and 35-year-old Robert Bautista Agut, which should be well within his compass.

Lehecka, 21, secured a career-high ranking of 29 after reaching his first ATP final in Winston Salem in August and there could well be more to come from him.

Italian Jasmine Paolini is the top seed for the WTA Jasmin Open ahead of defending champion Elise Mertens, but another Italian, Martina Trevisan, could prove the best bet.

Paolini begins against last year's runner-up Alize Cornet and she could meet compatriot Lucia Bronzetti in the quarter-finals. Sixth seed Bronzetti picked up a clay title in neighbouring Morocco earlier in the year and wouldn't be a pushover.

Mertens appears to have an easier draw, but she is priced accordingly and her potential semi-final opponent Trevisan makes more appeal.

World number 42 Trevisan has beaten Mertens and Paolini in straight sets on hardcourts in the last month and 73rd-ranked Clara Burel is the highest-rated player she is slated to meet before the semis.

