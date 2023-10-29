ATP Paris Masters predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Djokovic hard to stop in pursuit of seventh Bercy crown

Where to watch the Paris Masters

The final Masters 1000 tournament of the 2023 ATP World Tour season begins at the Accor Arena in Bercy, Paris, on Monday morning where six-time champion Novak Djokovic fully deserves outright favouritism in pursuit of a seventh crown.

The Serb has dominated the event in the 'big three' era, claiming his first title in 2009 and his most recent in 2021 before almost making it seven last season when losing out to Holger Rune in the final.

While he has not been sighted in competitive action since claiming his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, that preparation resembles Djokovic's 2021 season, when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the Flushing Meadows final but returned to beat the Russian in Bercy several weeks later.

That's evidence enough that he can get himself ready off a long break, so there shouldn't be too much rust in Djokovic's carefully cultivated system, and he's demonstrated that he's still very much the top dog by winning three of the four Slams this season.

The only man to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam action - Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz - is the tournament second-favourite but the Spaniard has not won a title since his All England Club heroics and his Shanghai last-16 exit hinted at some fatigue after a long season.

He's housed alongside Medvedev in the bottom half while the top half of the draw has been kinder to Djokovic, who looks poised to take advantage.

He could meet in-form Ben Shelton in the last 16 while a rematch with Rune is a possibility for the quarter-finals, but there's a good chance Djokovic won't face a true test until a potential semi-final meeting with Jannik Sinner.

