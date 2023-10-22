ATP Erste Bank Open & Swiss Indoors Basel predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Medvedev worthy favourite to defend his crown

Where to watch

Daniil Medvedev to win Erste Bank Open

Sebastian Korda to win Swiss Indoors Basel

ATP Erste Bank Open & Swiss Indoors Basel previews

The Erste Bank Open in Vienna has attracted a star-studded cast with the last three winners, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, all bidding to double up.

Reigning champion Medvedev is the top seed and has landed in the softer half of the draw, avoiding Zverev, Rublev and impressive Italian Jannik Sinner until the final.

There are some early obstacles for the Russian to contend with. Grigor Dimitrov is his likely second-round opponent, Karen Khachanov could be lurking in the quarter-finals and Stefanos Tsitsipas is a potential semi-final challenger.

However, hard-court specialist Medvedev, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the US Open last month, should come through those tests unscathed and looks a worthy favourite at 10-3 to defend his crown.

There is also a competitive men’s event taking place in Basel for the Swiss Indoors.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the defending champion but the Canadian’s form has tailed off significantly since he defeated Holger Rune in last year’s final while the Danish runner-up, who is top seed, is also playing at nowhere near his best.

Rune has lost in the opening round of his last two tournaments, in Shanghai and Stockholm, and he is in the top half of the draw alongside an out-of-sorts Auger-Aliassime.

Therefore, focusing on that section may prove wise and backing Sebastian Korda could be the way to go.

Korda, who made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the year, has recovered well from his recent injuries and was runner-up at the Astana Open earlier this month before making the last four in Shanghai last time out.

