Sunday’s European Champions Cup predictions and betting tips: Sharks can make the most of home advantage

Best bets

Sale Sharks -11

ITV 1 & TNT Sports 1, 1pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

La Rochelle

TNT Sports 1, 3.15pm Sunday

1pt Evs bet365 , Betfair

Leicester -19

TNT Sports 2, 3.15pm Sunday

1pt 10-11 general

Harlequins +8

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Sunday

1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sale Sharks v Stade Francais

Sale were on the wrong end of a 36-3 hiding at Harlequins last Friday, but they can usually be relied on at home and should get their Champions Cup campaign off to a perfect start against Stade Francais.

After flunking his England audition against Marcus Smith, Sharks fly-half George Ford is unlikely to make the same mistakes twice and can guide his team to a comfortable victory.

The Sharks will see this game as a chance to respond to their defeat at Quins against a Stade side who look to have rotated with an eye on next weekend’s home game with Leicester.

La Rochelle v Leinster

Leinster have learned the hard way that outclassing sides in the autumn and winter does not lead to success in the spring.

Sunday’s opponents La Rochelle have beaten them in the last two Champions Cup finals and have won four of five home games this season, most recently easing past Perpignan 35-6 last Saturday.

Despite rotating for last weekend’s win at Connacht, Leinster are still missing some of their big names for this heavyweight contest.

And with the Stade Marcel-Deflandre rocking, do not be surprised to see the reigning champions begin their title defence with a statement victory.

Leicester Tigers v Stormers

In Sunday’s other Pool D match, Leicester will be looking to secure a fourth straight victory when they entertain South Africa's Stormers.

Leicester have recovered from a slow start under new coach Dan McKellar, who has been aided by the return of World Cup winner Handre Pollard at fly-half.

A showdown with his Springboks rival Manie Libbok is off as the playmaker does not feature in the Stormers' squad, and Pollard could dominate opposite number Jurie Matthee.

The visitors lost four away games in a row in the URC last month and the Tigers could tear into them at Welford Road.

Racing 92 v Harlequins

Harlequins face familiar foes Racing 92 in Sunday's final Champions Cup encounter.

The two sides met in the group stage of last season’s competition, with both teams emerging victorious at their respective home grounds.

And with home advantage Racing could strike again, having won each of their four home outings this term.

Quins are an inconsistent bunch, losing to both Saracens and Northampton before their brilliant display against Sale. But they lost by just a single point on last season's trip to Racing and can stay in touch with an eight-point handicap start.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.