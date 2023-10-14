Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Spain set to leapfrog Scots





Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

The last time Spain met Norway they dispatched their opponents with ease, winning 3-0 in Luis de la Fuente’s first game in charge, and they have only improved since.

A 2-0 loss to Scotland is La Roja's only defeat since that night in Malaga and they won the 2022-23 Nations League in the summer, highlighting how impressive they have been under their new boss.

A win in Oslo would see Spain take top spot in Group A and, following a strong 2-0 victory over current table-toppers Scotland on Thursday, they will be confident of getting the better of The Lions once more.

De la Fuente’s side have scored 13 times in their last three qualifiers and should have no problem adding at least two to that total against a Norway side who have shipped eight goals in six group matches, making a Spain win with over 1.5 goals a bet of great appeal.

Earlier in the day there is another Group A matchup, albeit one with less stakes as both sides' fates are sealed, as Georgia face Cyrpus in Tbilisi.

Hosts Georgia were already assured of a playoff spot prior to the start of qualifying thanks to their Nations League performance, and they will be looking to put together a run of form in their final few group games before those crucial ties.

They have a chance to do so against Cyprus, although the reverse fixture turned out to be a tight affair, with Willy Sagnol’s team clinching victory late on to land a 2-1 win, but they should fare better on home soil and score another victory over their visitors.

Both Georgia and Cyprus have struggled at the back throughout qualifying, conceding 13 and 21 goals respectively, making over 2.5 goals look a likely outcome alongside a home win.

Seven of Georgia’s last nine games have featured at least three goals and, following an 8-0 friendly victory over Thailand on Thursday that saw star men Georges Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia score five between them, another goal fest could be on the cards.

