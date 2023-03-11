2023 Oscars predictions and betting tips including Best Actor and Best Actress

Where to watch the Oscars

Sky Arts & Sky Cinema Oscars, midnight Sunday

Best bets for the Oscars

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) to win Best Actor

2pts 8-11 Hills

Cate Blanchett (Tar) to win Best Actress

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) to win Best Director

1pt 15-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Predictions and betting tips for the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards centres around a movie that's attempting to win Everything Everywhere All At Once. The quirky movie is not your typical award-magnet but looks hard to beat in the Best Picture category at a best price of 1-33 and has the most nominations this year with 11.

There might be a temptation for some voters to plump for the excellent remake of All Quiet On The Western Front, after the original won the third Best Picture Oscar way back in 1930, but it looks a tall order for either that 16-1 shot or the 20-1 chance The Banshees of Inisherin to take down the favourite.

That said, last year CODA caused a Best Picture upset by overhauling long-time favourite The Power of the Dog, but the gamble that saw its odds tumble from 20-1 down to challenging for favouritism on the day of the awards was well under way by this stage and there's no sign of a similar move this year. The outsider that might just have a squeak of an upset is The Fabelmans, as those in the movie industry love movies about movies and Steven Spielberg's origin film is certainly worthy of consideration.

The Best Actor battle is the highest-quality contest on the card, and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) would both be worthy winners for two very different but very memorable performances.

There's a chance that the Elvis actor could leave the building with the Oscar, as his effort is at least as strong, if not better, than the one that won the award for Rami Malek with his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. However that was a weaker field and Fraser has turned in the performance of a lifetime as a morbidly obese reclusive teacher.

There's another competitive market in the Best Actress category, and Cate Blanchett may well pip favourite Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO) for her brilliant role as troubled orchestra conductor Lydia Tar in Tar.

Judd Hirsch unfortunately probably won't win Best Supporting Actor for his very brief but fantastic scene-stealing cameo in The Fabelmans, but maybe that movie's best chance is for Spielberg himself to win Best Director.

