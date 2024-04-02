Wednesday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Ding set for another star performance

Where to watch the Tour Championship

ITV4, 1pm Wednesday

Best bet

Ding Junhui

1pt 6-5 general

Tour Championship predictions

Ding Junhui and Mark Allen clash in the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship and at 6-5, the Chinese cueman looks a little overpriced.

Allen already has a Manchester Central win on the board after beating John Higgins in round one, but the Northern Irishman trailed 4-1 in that contest before Higgins ran out of steam and Allen was allowed to clean up the match.

Ding was seeded number four in this event, meaning he skipped the opening round, and on the evidence of the 37-year-old'a performances in the World Open last month, he looks a serious title contender.

The Chinese sensation has got back to putting in consistent top-level performances and his efforts in Yushan last month were superb.

Ding beat Liu Hongyu, Cao Yupeng, Shaun Murphy, Hossein Vafaei and Neil Robertson on his way to the final and it was only an inspired Judd Trump who denied him home glory.

The Jiangsu potter made a whole host of big knocks in China, making seven centuries in the first 26 frames he contested at the World Open, and there are few better break builders than an on-song Ding.

Allen has won six major titles in the last two seasons and the Pistol will offer stiff resistance but Ding beat the Antrim cueman 10-5 in the quarter-finals of this event last year and looks a good bet to repeat the feat.

