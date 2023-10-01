English Open outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Lisowski can land the jackpot

Where to watch the English Open

Eurosport, 10am Monday

Best bets for the English Open

Jack Lisowski

1pt each-way 22-1 general

Gary Wilson

1pt each-way 66-1 general

English Open predictions

The first of four tournaments in this season's Home Nations Series begins on Monday with the start of the English Open at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

The competition follows hot on the heels of Sunday night’s British Open final, which saw Mark Wiliams and Mark Selby battling it out for the title.

Jack Lisowski enjoyed a good run to the quarter-finals in Cheltenham last week and the Gloucester potter looks ready to hit the jackpot in Essex.

The 32-year-old narrowly lost out to Mark Selby in a deciding frame in the British Open but the Jester is safely tucked away in the opposite half of the draw in the English event.

Jackpot is a multiple ranking event finalist, and while he is yet to claim that elusive first title, it’s clear that the ability to land a big prize is there.

Lisowski made the semi-finals of the Masters and UK Championship last season, and if Jackpot is getting close to winning triple crown events, you have to fancy his chances of breaking his ranking tournament duck in a competition of this standard.

Ronnie O’Suillivan is housed in the same quarter as the Gloucester cueman, but the Rocket has declined to play in any of this campaign’s three ranking events and it’s clear that low-key tournaments are way down his list of priorities. Neil Robertson is the other big ticket in the section, but the Australian was beaten 4-1 by Si Jiahui in the first-round of the British Open and appears to be struggling for form.

Lisowski is a considerably bigger price than O’Sullivan and Robertson and he appears to hold plenty of value.

At 66-1, an each-way play on Gary Wilson is also worth considering. Wilson has shown that he can mix it at the business end of competitions and the Wallsend cueman had his day in the sun when winning the World Grand Prix last season.

The Tyneside Terror appears to have been handed a pretty kind draw, with the inconsistent Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui the top potters in the section, and although Williams could pose a major threat, the Welshman may still be thinking about Sunday’s British Open final.

Wilson was beaten 4-2 by Williams in the second-round in Cheltenham last week, but that was a tight contest and the 38-year-old had looked in pretty good nick.

