Sheffield United v Manchester United Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Blades can make life tough for Red Devils

Where to watch Sheffield United v Manchester United

You can watch Sheffield United v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Sheffield United or draw double chance

1pt 19-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sheffield United v Manchester United odds

Sheffield United 13-2

Manchester United 2-5

Draw 17-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Manchester United team news

Sheffield United

Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joh Egan, Tom Davies and Max Lowe are all missing

Manchester United

Casemiro injured his ankle on international duty and is still in Brazil while Jonny Evans is hoping to recover from a foot injury. Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat are all set to miss out.

Sheffield United v Manchester United predictions

Even the most pessimistic Sheffield United fan would have fancied their team to take more than one point from their opening eight games following promotion, but the Blades could give themselves a real boost by getting something from Manchester United's visit to Bramall Lane.

It has been a tale of woe for the Yorkshire outfit so far, and the undoubted low point came in their last home game when they were thumped 8-0 by Newcastle.

The fight was missing that had been present when Manchester City needed an 88th-minute Rodri goal to claim a 2-1 win and on their trip to Tottenham, where this season's pacesetters needed two injury-time goals to take three points.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be keen to draw a line through that performance against the Magpies, even if they have lost on trips to West Ham and Fulham since, because home form is likely to be key if they are to have any chance of staying up.

And Manchester United also have to pick themselves up after the international break as they have failed to make much of an impact.

Spurs, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace have already beaten the Red Devils and while Erik ten Hag's side have won four matches, they were outplayed at times in their opening 1-0 win over Wolves, conceded two goals in the opening four minutes of their 3-2 success over Nottingham Forest and then needed two injury-time Scott McTominay goals to beat Brentford 2-1 last time out.

That hardly gives any encouragement to back the Red Devils at 2-5 to win in the Steel City, and the Dutch manager has to cope with a long list of defensive injuries which have exposed new goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Blades may sniff a shock.

Casemiro's ankle problem is the latest blow and this could prove a difficult trip, despite Sheffield United's lowly position, so it is worth taking a small chance that the home side will earn at least their second draw of the campaign or even claim a win.

Key stat

Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten Premier League matches

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas; McBurnie, Archer

Subs: McAtee, Larouci, Brewster, Fleck, Seriki, Ben Slimane, Traore

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof; McTominay, Eriksen; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Mejbri, Garnacho, Antony, Pellistri, Martial, Van de Beek, Varane

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer Gustavo Hamer

Penalty taker Cameron Archer

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Sheffield United v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Sheffield United have scored four times this season but they can threaten a patched-up Red Devils defence who have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten Premier League matches

Anel Ahmedhodzic to be shown a card

The Blades' Bosnian defender picked up 12 yellow cards in the Championship last season and has been cautioned in three of his eight league appearances this term

Bruno Fernandes to have one or more shots on target

The Portuguese midfielder has had a shot on target in 11 of his 14 matches for club and country this season and has had 15 goal attempts in his last four matches for Manchester United

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

