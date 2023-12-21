Sale v Saracens predictions and Premiership tips: Sarries have the firepower to claim road victory

Where to watch Sale v Saracens

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Saracens

1pt 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sale v Saracens predictions

Saracens suffered back-to-back defeats to start the month, going down to a surprise 18-12 defeat to Northampton before a tough trip to Pretoria to take on the Bulls in the European Champions Cup.

But they hit back with a big 55-36 win over Connacht in the European Champions Cup last weekend and they can take that winning form on the road to Premiership leaders Sale on Friday night.

Sarries had run up five successive wins prior to that loss to the Saints, scoring 27 tries on the way, and they have a strong side out for this contest.

Sale are also fielding a strong side after their European tests at home to Stade Francais and against Leinster, and while they were well beaten in Dublin and have also suffered heavy defeats on the road at Exeter and Harlequins, they've won 12 in a row at home.

However, although the Sharks sit top of the Premiership table, they have been noticeably short of firepower. Only bottom side Newcastle have scored fewer points than their tally of 149, and only the Falcons and second-bottom Gloucester have scored fewer than their total of 21 tries.

Those heavy defeats on the road play a big part in their meagre totals - they lost 43-0 at Exeter and 36-3 at Quins in their most recent league outing. But other than putting 40 points on winless Newcastle, Sale haven't hit the scoring heights and that could cost them against a team such as Saracens who pose a genuine attacking threat.

Before their defeat to Northampton, Sarries outscored Harlequins six tries to one on the road between home wins over Newcastle and Bristol in which they bagged seven tries on each occasion.

Sale's defence has been tough to breach at home, but their heavy reverses on the road are a strong sign that teams who get on the front foot can enjoy success. Saracens are unlikely to lack attacking endeavour and look a worthwhile bet at odds-against.

A run of derby matches in the United Rugby Championship kicks off with the first leg of the 1872 Cup clash between Glasgow and Edinburgh at Scotstoun, where the hosts are six-point favourites, while Ulster are asked to give up 11 handicap points at home to Connacht.

