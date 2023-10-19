United Rugby Championship and Premiership betting predictions: Leinster may not have things all their own way

Best bet

Bulls to win United Rugby Championship Grand Final

1pt each-way 20-1 Hills

United Rugby Championship season preview

Leinster have endured back-to-back seasons of URC heartbreak - losing in the semi-finals by a single point two years in a row - and they are just 4-6 to get it right at the third attempt.

There's no reason to think the Irish outfit won't dominate the regular season again after they lost just one match in the last campaign, and although they are losing Johnny Sexton, it's been the Leinster way to rely on the depth of their squad for large parts of the season.

The playoffs are another matter though and tying up money now at short odds on a team getting through three knockout matches next June is far from appealing.

Defending champions Munster, who stunned Leinster 16-15 in the semis last time, are next in the betting at 5-1, then it's 6-1 the Stormers, runner-up in 2022-23 and 12-1 bar those three.

Glasgow were the only team from outside Ireland and South Africa to make the playoffs last season and it's hard to make a case for any of the Scottish or Welsh teams especially given a large player turnover following the World Cup.

All four Irish provinces made the knockout stage and all will hope to feature again, but South African teams have made the last two finals since joining the competition and they could offer the best each-way value at this stage.

There are comings and goings at all the teams - 2021 winners the Stormers have lost Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff to Ulster, Boks captain Siya Kolisi is off to France from the Sharks while Bulls fly-half Morne Steyn has retired.

But the Bulls have also brought in some strong signings, including Wilco Louw and Akker van der Merwe from the Premiership to boost their front row as well as Willy le Roux at full-back.

The Bulls won only ten games last season and were beaten by the Stormers in the last eight, but they reached the final in 2022 and have a strong enough squad to contend again.

There's one fixture in England's Premiership on Friday night as Gloucester, who edged Harlequins by one point last week to make a winning side, go to Newcastle, who finished bottom of the pile last season. The Cherry & Whites are five-point favourites.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org





Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.