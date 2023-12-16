Sunday's European Champions Cup predictions and rugby tips: expect a fierce battle as Exeter and Munster collide

Exeter v Munster

ITV1 & TNT Sports 1, 1pm

Munster were 24-point favourites against tournament debutants Bayonne last week but needed a late drop goal to salvage a draw in their opening round-one match.

Head coach Graham Rowntree said that result felt like a defeat and the players will be fired up to kickstart their campaign having dropped valuable points at home.

The Chiefs are unbeaten at home in the Premiership this season and although they have struggled on their travels domestically, a comeback win at Toulon last weekend was impressive and they are always tough to beat at Sandy Park.

These are two uncompromising, physical teams and a close, hard-fought battle looks to be on the cards.

The teams have met twice before in this competition - Exeter won a last-16 tie two years ago 13-8 while a pool clash in 2018 ended all square at 10-10.

Bet365's Tribet market offers prices on either team to win by seven or more points, then it's 8-5 any other result, encompassing a win for either team by up to six points or a draw. The teams' profiles and history suggest that is the area worth focusing on.

Best bet

Either team to win by one to six points or draw

1pt 8-5 bet365

Harlequins v Toulouse

TNT Sports 1, 3.15pm

Harlequins pulled off one of the results of round one with a 31-28 success over Racing 92 in Paris, but their task doesn't get any easier as five-time winners Toulouse make the trip to the Twickenham Stoop.

Les Toulousains started the tournament with a bang, running in seven tries at home to Cardiff for a 52-7 win, and while this is clearly a step up for the French side, they are unlikely to rein in their attacking ambitions and this could turn into an open affair.

Quins ran in five tries against Racing last week and five against Premiership leaders Sale in their most recent home match. However, they found themselves outmuscled in their previous Premiership matches at Northampton and at home to Saracens, and Toulouse look to have that extra edge up front to take control of the match.

Bookmakers can hardly split the sides but Toulouse look worth supporting.

Best bet

Toulouse -1

2pts 10-11 general

Stade Francais v Leicester

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm

Leicester won their first European crown in a thrilling 34-30 victory over Stade Francais in Paris in 2001, but a Tigers side shorn of a host of star names are nine-point underdogs for this rematch.

Leicester opened their campaign with a win against the Stormers last week but only Solomone Kata and Ollie Hassell-Collins retain their places in the starting line-up, while Tom Whiteley and Jamie Shillcock start in place of half-backs Ben Youngs and Handre Pollard.

There is strength in a line-up that includes returning England internationals Anthony Watson and George Martin, but Stade have been strong on home soil this season, their only defeat coming in a derby clash with Racing 92 by a narrow 13-9 scoreline.

