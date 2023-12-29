Saturday's rugby union predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Quins can rise to the big occasion

Where to watch Northampton v Sale

Best bets

Harlequins -10 v Gloucester

2pts 10-11 general

Sale +4 v Northampton

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Saturday's Premiership predictions

Harlequins are on a run of three defeats in four games after starting the season with four wins in five, but the big stage at Twickenham is one where they have shone in the last two seasons.

The traditional Big Game yielded a big 40-5 win over Exeter last term while they were 41-27 winners over Northampton two seasons ago, and their high-octane attacking style could be seen at its best against second-bottom Gloucester.

The one win in Harlequins' last four Premiership outings was at home to table-topping Sale, when they ran out 36-3 winners. Before that they had been edged out 36-33 at Northampton, while their defeat at Bath last week came in difficult conditions which didn't suit their enterprising style.

Gloucester will surely turn a corner at some stage but they will be facing a Quins side pumped up to deliver in front of a big crowd. The Cherry & Whites have lost seven in a row in the league and conceded a try-bonus point in all but one of those, shipping 12 tries in their last two.

Saturday's earlier kick-off could be more attritional as table-topping Sale travel to Northampton.

The Sharks have the best defence in the Premiership but have scored the second-fewest points of any side and this could be another game where their physicality comes to the fore.

Sale's two defeats this season have both come on the road and been surprisingly heavy - 43-0 at Exeter and 36-3 at Harlequins. But their loss to Quins is their sole defeat in six matches and they have shown the power to grind out victory in their last two matches against highflying Bath and Saracens.

Northampton have lost just one of their last seven but their last three wins have come by three points at home to Quins, by six points at Saracens and by two at Gloucester last time out, and this one could be close too.

Saturday's other game pits champions Saracens against winless Newcastle, who are given a handicap start in the high 20s.

