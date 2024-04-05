Saturday's rugby union predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Sheehan can star for Leinster

Leinster's Dan Sheehan Credit: Sam Barnes

Where to watch round four of the European Champions Cup

All matches are live on TNT Sports

Best bets

Lyon +17

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports

Joe Cokanasiga anytime tryscorer

1pt 11-8 bet365

La Rochelle to win by 1-5 points

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes



Bordeaux -11

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports



Dan Sheehan to score two or more tries

1pt 100-30 bet365

Bulls v Lyon

TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm Saturday



Bulls were hammered by Leinster last weekend and skipper Marcel Coetzee has told his teammates to use the setback as motivation.

A late try gave Lyon a one-point victory in the pair's Pool A meeting but with this game being played at altitude in Pretoria, the conditions undoubtedly help the hosts, although it may not be as one-sided as the markets suggest.

Exeter v Bath

TNT Sports 2, 3pm Saturday

There's an all-English affair at Sandy Park where Exeter host Bath. Both go into the game after losing last weekend but Bath have won their last three meetings.

However, they have not triumphed in Devon since 2016 and Exeter have been defeated only once at home all season.

Bath have lost four on the spin away from the Rec and while they may not improve that run, they do have Joe Cokanasiga, who scored in December's home win against the Chiefs and will be keen to celebrate his new contract by touching down again.

Stormers v La Rochelle

TNT Sports 4, 3pm Saturday

Will champions La Rochelle's reign end when they head to Stormers? Ronan O'Gara's side recovered from a slow start to prolong their quest for a third straight title and may grind out another win in Cape Town.

Stormers are fun to watch but Les Maritimes usually get the job done and can squeeze through.

Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

The big news is that Owen Farrell misses this game with a hamstring injury, evening things up, with Matthieu Jalibert out for Bordeaux-Begles.

Alex Goode steps in at number ten for Saracens but may not be able to engineer a win against Les Girondins, who won 55-15 when the pair met in Pool A.

Sarries are at least boosted by Maro Itoje's return but Farrell's absence is arguably worth more and it could be another fun evening for Damian Penaud and co.

Leinster v Leicester

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Saturday

Will this be the year Leinster finally match Toulouse's five European titles? Leicester will hope to stop them but look unlikely to do so at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster beat the Tigers 27-10 in January on their way to topping Pool D with four wins from as many games, including a victory against the side who beat them in the last two finals, La Rochelle.

Their success or not this season will be judged on this tournament and hooker Dan Sheehan, a tryscorer at Welford Road, could star again in a one-sided home win in Dublin.

