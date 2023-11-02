Sale v Gloucester rugby union predictions and Premiership betting tips: Ford can add bite for Sharks

Where to watch Sale v Gloucester

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

1pt 7-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sale v Gloucester predictions

Sale and Gloucester have started the Premiership season in identical fashion, opening with two wins before heavy defeats in round three last weekend.

The Cherry & Whites were beaten 24-3 by champions Saracens while Sale went down 43-0 at Exeter, and both will be eager to put those results behind them.

Last season Sale were comfortable winners of this fixture by a 27-17 scoreline, but that's as big a margin as there has been between the sides over the last three seasons - the other five meetings in that time have been settled by three points or fewer.

The big news for hosts Sale is the return of England fly-half George Ford from the World Cup, and he goes straight into the starting line-up pushing Robert du Preez to inside centre.

Ford's controlled kicking game could be key in the likely wet conditions - rain is forecast to stop in the afternoon but the pitch is sure to be greasy - and that can give the hosts a winning edge.

However, both packs looks strong even in the absence of Gloucester captain Lewis Ludlow, and a narrow home win looks the best bet.

In the United Rugby Championship Glasgow and Ospreys play host to South African opposition. Table-toppers and last year's beaten finalists the Stormers are narrow 23-10 outsiders to make it three wins from three against Glasgow at Scotstoun, while Ospreys are given a seven-point start at home to the Sharks.

