Rugby World Cup warm-up match predictions and rugby union tips

Where to Wales v South Africa

Amazon Prime, 3.15pm Saturday

Where to Ireland v England

Amazon Prime, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Wales +11

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Ireland to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 5-2 bet365

Wales v South Africa preview

Buoyed by two encouraging performances against England, Wales now face world champions South Africa and are expecting a full-on physical battle.

These two teams got to know each other well last summer when they played a three-match series in South Africa - after a narrow win each it went to a decider which the Springboks won 30-14.

The Boks shuffled their squad all the way through the series and name an unfamiliar side again in Cardiff. Manie Libbok is named at fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, while scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse makes his first start of the year after missing the Rugby Championship.

Skipper Siya Kolisi is back from injury and his presence is a huge boost for the visitors, although he may need time to hit top gear.

The Springbok pack boasts its customary power, especially in the front row, but Wales were up to the task of dealing with England's physicality, and although this is another step up they shouldn't lack stomach for the fight.

Wales's 16-point defeat in the last Test of the 2022 series marked the end of a run of seven meetings decided by a single-figure margin. The Boks had not beaten Wales by more than four points since 2014, a run of 12 games, prior to that success and they have also won only one of their last five matches in Cardiff.

Wales have injuries to contend with while South Africa boast attacking threats across the pitch, notably winger Cheslin Kolbe, but a double-figure handicap looks too big and the hosts can again keep things close.

Ireland v England preview

England's World Cup preparations have been unconvincing to say the least and they now face a huge test of their credentials against Six Nations champions Ireland.

The Irish have now won the last three meetings between the fierce rivals, by margins of 14, 17 and 13 points, and bookmakers have set a handicap for this clash in that mid-teen area.

Those results don't reflect the intensity of the battle in those matches, and in the last two encounters England had a player sent off while five of Ireland's eight tries in total arrived in the final quarter.

England's game plan under Steve Borthwick has been to set themselves up as difficult to break down, playing for territory and keeping a lid on the game. They will be wary of kicking away possession to Ireland's dangerous backs, but George Ford, who starts at fly-half following Owen Farrell's troubled week, looks to be at the peak of his astute kicking game.

It's hard to ignore the red cards in the last two matches considering England's poor discipline last week, but Borthwick's men have been involved two close-fought games while Ireland have had a straightforward run-out against Italy.

Things should be competitive for long spells but a raucous Dublin crowd should help Ireland pull away again.

