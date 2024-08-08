Rugby Championship 2024 predictions, rugby union tips and first-round preview: All Blacks can start defence in style

Where to watch the Rugby Championship

Australia v South Africa

Sky Sports Action, 5.30am Saturday



New Zealand v Argentina

Sky Sports Action, 8.05am Saturday

Best bets

New Zealand to win the Rugby Championship

South Africa to win by 13+ points v Australia 5.30am

New Zealand -29 v Argentina 8.05am

Rugby Championship 2024 preview

New Zealand’s dominance in the southern hemisphere has seen the All Blacks win 20 Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship tournaments since 1996 and their winning streak could be set to continue this year.

The biggest threat to the Kiwis seems likely to come from world champions South Africa, who defeated the All Blacks 12-11 in October's Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France.

The Springboks will face New Zealand twice on home soil but it's an advantage that has not always been seized upon by the Springboks, who have won only half 26 of the pair's 52 meetings in South Africa.

They can call on a large portion of their World Cup-winning squad 2023 but the Boks have not always been able to translate their success on the global stage to this tournament and just one success since 2010 makes them unappealing outright favourites.

Preference is therefore for the All Blacks but it is hard to see Australia and Argentina threatening the top two in the market. Los Pumas have had their moments since joining the tournament 12 years ago but are yet to claim the while the Wallabies are struggling for form and still finding their feet under new coach Joe Schmidt.

Australia v South Africa predictions

Many of South Africa’s World Cup winners will be in action for the Springboks at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, where Rassie Erasmus’s side can land an eighth win in nine outings against Australia.

The Wallabies failed to impress in any of their three summer victories - over Wales and Georgia - and they have lost both of their last two meetings with the Boks.

Those victories were by 24-8 in Sydney and 43-12 in Pretoria last year, and there is every chance that South Africa could again overpower the Aussies.

New Zealand v Argentina predictions

New Zealand have won 34 of their 37 meetings with Argentina and the All Blacks could get their title challenge off to a supreme start in Wellington tomorrow morning.

The All Blacks have won six of their last seven and head into this tournament in strong form, whereas Argentina have lost three of their last five, and five of their last six victories over the Pumas have been by at least 30 points.

With that in mind, a handicap line of 29 points may be in reach for the Kiwis.

