Saturday's Premiership rugby predictions and betting tips for Saracens v Leicester + claim a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Saracens v Leicester

You can watch Saracens take on Leicester in the Premiership on TNT Sports 1 at 3.05pm on Saturday.

Premiership predictions including best bets for Saracens v Leicester

Saracens -19

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Harlequins -16

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Northampton -8

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Saturday's Premiership rugby preview and predictions for Saracens v Leicester

Both Saracens and Leicester recorded their first Premiership wins of the season last weekend but their respective team selections hint that the champions could run riot when they meet at the StoneX Stadium.

Despite winning 24-3 at Gloucester, Sarries have decided to recall their England Rugby World Cup contingent at the first time of asking, with captain Owen Farrell back at number ten. The Tigers have opted to be more patient, giving their players who made it to the final weekend in France another week off, and have made just three changes to their matchday squad from last Saturday's dramatic 25-24 win at Bath.

That could leave them exposed, with Farrell ominously suggesting that he and the other returnees are "really excited to get stuck in".

Leicester have not won in the league at the StoneX since February 2018. Their most recent defeat at the ground was by a score of 51-18 last October and Sarries' recalled stars could make it a long afternoon for the Tigers.

Harlequins also have some of their big names back on their bench and they will be hoping to make it three victories on the bounce against winless Newcastle.

Quins look to have put last season's inconsistency behind them and will see the Falcons' visit as a chance to grab their first try bonus point of the campaign, with Newcastle's league-low tackle success rate of 76.7 per cent leaving them vulnerable.

Saturday's other match is at Franklin's Gardens, where Northampton host Bath. The pair shared ten tries as the Saints won last season's renewal 45-26 and while the visitors will be without Finn Russell, their hosts' defensive issues from last season look to have lingered.

Northampton scraped a 16-14 win at Newcastle last Sunday but the weather played its part at Kingston Park and Saturday's forecast looks more conducive to running rugby.

