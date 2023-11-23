Northampton v Harlequins predictions and Premiership tips: Quins boast attacking edge to sink Saints

Where to watch Northampton v Harlequins

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Harlequins

2pts 11-8 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Northampton v Harlequins predictions

Two teams who like to play off the front foot kick off round seven of the Premiership with a clash at Franklin's Gardens, and visitors Harlequins may have the attacking weapons to come out on top away to Northampton.

There have been plenty of fireworks when these teams have met. Over the last four seasons the eight regular-season encounters have produced points totals of 78, 68, 64, 63 (twice), 62, 56 and 47.

Neither side had much chance to show their attacking ambitions last week against heavyweight opposition – Saints were beaten at Leicester while Quins went down heavily at home to Saracens.

But this has the makings of a more open contest and three-point outsiders Quins could be the value.

They were outgunned by six tries to one against Sarries but before that Quins ran in five tries at Leicester and six at home to Newcastle as their creative talents have started to gel again.

Last season's top tryscorer Cadan Murley, who ran in 15 tries in 18 appearances, is back from injury to complete a threatening back three alongside Louis Lynagh and Tyrone Green, while England World Cup duo Danny Care and Marcus Smith are paired in the halves.

Northampton have moved George Furbank up from full-back to fly-half for this encounter and they will no doubt make plenty of running. The Saints have won their last two home games, including a bonus-point success against Exeter, and there's good reason to hope for another entertaining affair. But Quins, with their strength in attack, look likely to threaten from start to finish.

Away from the TV cameras there's a showdown between the top two in the early-season standings as Sale are nine-point favourites at home to Bath. The Sharks have won their last nine Premiership home games.

In the United Rugby Championship Edinburgh are ten-point favourites at home to Benetton, while Cardiff are given a four-point start against Stormers at the Arms Park.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.