Exeter v Bristol predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs' young flyers could hurt visitors

Where to watch Exeter v Bristol

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter -10

2pts 10-11 bet365

Exeter v Bristol predictions

Exeter's youngsters have embraced the opportunities given to them and will be aiming for a third home win of the season against Bristol on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs have beaten both last term's Premiership Grand Finalists at Sandy Park, smashing Saracens 65-10 and seeing off Sale 43-0. They also looked good in defeat at Harlequins and will fancy themselves against the Bears.

Exeter won 75-0 when these sides met in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September. But it's tough to take much from that outing, especially as Bristol have also won two of their opening three top-flight matches.

However, the Bears have kicked the ball in play more than any other team this season and similar tactics could suit the Chiefs' young flyers, who thrive on the counter-attack.

