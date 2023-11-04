Racing Post logo
Rugby Union tips

Exeter v Bristol predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs' young flyers could hurt visitors

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Exeter v Bristol in the Premiership on Sunday

Exeter were 20-15 winners at home to Bath in December
Exeter Chiefs can celebrate a comfortable successCredit: Michael Steel

Where to watch Exeter v Bristol

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter -10 
2pts 10-11 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Exeter v Bristol predictions

Exeter's youngsters have embraced the opportunities given to them and will be aiming for a third home win of the season against Bristol on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs have beaten both last term's Premiership Grand Finalists at Sandy Park, smashing Saracens 65-10 and seeing off Sale 43-0. They also looked good in defeat at Harlequins and will fancy themselves against the Bears.

Exeter won 75-0 when these sides met in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September. But it's tough to take much from that outing, especially as Bristol have also won two of their opening three top-flight matches.

However, the Bears have kicked the ball in play more than any other team this season and similar tactics could suit the Chiefs' young flyers, who thrive on the counter-attack.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

icon
Jack OgalbeRacing Post Sport

Published on 4 November 2023inRugby Union tips

Last updated 16:22, 4 November 2023

icon
