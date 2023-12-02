Leicester v Newcastle predictions and Premiership tipping: Falcons can put up a fight

Where to watch Leicester v Newcastle

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Newcastle +23

1pt 10-11 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Newcastle predictions

After a shaky start to the season in which they were victorious in just one of their opening five Premiership matches, Leicester have won back-to-back games with their World Cup stars fully on board and are long odds-on to see off winless Newcastle.

The Tigers claimed their first try bonus point of the season in last week’s 38-20 victory at Gloucester, and while Newcastle showed plenty of fight in their 20-14 defeat at home to Exeter, that made it seven defeats out of seven for the Falcons, and ten in a row going back to last season.

Newcastle’s last three trips to Welford Road have ended in defeats by a double-figure margin and the Tigers are asked to give up around 20 points on the handicap.

The hosts could well dominate at the set-piece while fly-half Handre Pollard is sure to use his kicking game to good effect. But Leicester have not been scoring freely, averaging 23 points per game, and while they racked up 38 at Gloucester last week, it took until two minutes before half-time for the first try to arrive, while their bonus-point score came with the clock in the red.

The Falcons have shipped 34, 40 and 40 points in their away matches but a drizzly afternoon is forecast and they may keep this tighter.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.