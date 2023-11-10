Leicester v Harlequins predictions and rugby union tips: Returning stars give Tigers edge

Where to watch Leicester v Harlequins

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Leicester to win by one to 12 points

1pt 11-8 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Harlequins predictions

Leicester felt the impact of returning World Cup players in their defeat at Saracens last weekend, and they have turned to their own international stars as they bid to bounce back at home to Quins.

A Tigers side still missing their big guns came up against a strong Sarries line-up featuring England's Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje among others and suffered a third defeat of the season.

This week the Tigers line up with Ben Youngs and World Cup winner Handre Pollard in the half-back berths, Freddie Steward on the wing plus Dan Cole, Ollie Chessum and Jasper Wiese in the engine room, and they are five-point favourites to claim their first home win.

Quins also have some big names back. Joe Marler and Marcus Smith both start while Jack Walker, Danny Care and Andre Esterhuizen are on the bench.

With three wins under their belts Harlequins sit top of the fledgling table and have shown a dangerous attacking edge, but they will surely face a stern test at Welford Road. Having lost at Sarries last week and gone down in their only home fixture of the season – against Sale in round two – the Tigers will have put great store in this match and the return of their big guns will help mark it out as a must-win game.

Harlequins ran in six tries against Newcastle last week to take their tally for the season to 14, but the hosts look stronger up front and should hold a physical edge.

The last five meetings between these teams have been settled by margins of three, eight, six, two and six points, and it looks set to be close again with the fired-up Tigers taken to edge it.

Bookmakers can't split Bristol and Sale in Saturday's other Premiership showdown, a clash between two teams who have made strong starts to the campaign, while in the United Rugby Championship leaders Connacht are 10-3 to keep up their winning start at Edinburgh and Glasgow are 4-6 shots at Ospreys.

