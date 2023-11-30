Harlequins v Sale predictions and Premiership tips: Quins face tough test against solid Sharks

Where to watch Harlequins v Sale

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Harlequins v Sale predictions

Harlequins showed the side of their game everyone loves to see in last week's ten-try thriller at Northampton, but they face an altogether different test against leaders Sale on Friday night.

In the end Quins were downed 36-33 at Franklin's Gardens to make it back-to-back defeats for a side who had been top of the table after round five.

Top spot now belongs to Friday's visitors Sale, who have been the antithesis of freewheeling Quins again this season.

Only the bottom two sides have scored fewer points than Sale's tally of 146 - an average of less than 21 per game, which stands out for a team riding so high. Yet only Exeter have conceded fewer than the Sharks' tally of 129 points against, and when you consider that 43 of those were shipped in the their one defeat at Exeter, that makes an average of 14 points conceded in their six victories.

Defence, a solid set piece and forward power have been Sale's foundation stones which led them all the way to the final, and they make for the kind of fixture that rarely sees Quins at their best.

Harlequins are narrow favourites and at odds-against Sale already look a value wager, but it looks worth taking the bigger price about an away win by no more than 12 points.

