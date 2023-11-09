Gloucester v Bath predictions and rugby union tips: Visitors in better shape for derby clash

Where to watch Gloucester v Bath

Gloucester v Bath predictions

West Country rivals Gloucester and Bath have made identical starts to the Premiership season, winning their first two matches and then losing the following two, but although it's early in the campaign Bath's performances offer a little more encouragement for a bet on this derby clash.

Gloucester's two defeats have come against last season's top two, Saracens and Sale, but they were held tryless by Sarries in a 24-3 home defeat, and were going down by the same scoreline at Sale with ten minutes to go before a grabbing something of a freak consolation try.

That's just three tries in two matches for the Cherry & Whites following a bonus-point win in their opener against Harlequins, but they were favourites for both of their wins and failed to cover single-figure handicaps at home to Quins and at Newcastle.

The return of Jonny May and Santiago Carreras to their back three after the World Cup adds to Gloucester's firepower, but there will be a tough battle up front and derby matches tend to be attritional.

Bath were 33-24 winners on their last visit to Kingsholm in April, and while it may be closer on this occasion Bath look to have the attacking edge.

Bath started their campaign with victories over Newcastle and Saracens, followed by bonus-point defeats to Leicester and Northampton, and their tally of 14 tries is double that of Gloucester.

There's another derby in the United Rugby Championship, where Ulster are narrow favourites at home to Connacht, while Cardiff are given an eight-point start at home to the Bulls.

