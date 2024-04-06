European Champions Cup predictions, betting tips & odds: Saints have quarter-finals in their sights

Northampton have already beaten Munster in this season's European Champions Cup Credit: Tyler Miller

Best bets for the European Champions Cup & Challenge Cup

Northampton -6

2pts 10-11 general

Toulouse -16

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sharks -17

1pt 10-11 bet365



Pau -1

1pt Evs bet365

Northampton v Munster

ITV1 & TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Sunday

The Champions Cup round of 16 continues apace on Sunday, starting with a repeat of the 2000 Heineken Cup final.

Northampton were crowned European champions for the one and only time in their history against Munster 24 years ago and the Saints could again hold sway at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints head into the tie following an impressive 41-30 win over champions Saracens in the Premiership, and they have already beaten Munster 26-23 at Thomond Park in the pool stage of the Champions Cup.

Armed with home advantage, Saints should have enough firepower across the park to improve on that margin of success on Sunday and defy a six-point handicap.

Toulouse v Racing 92

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Sunday’s other Champions Cup tie is an all-French affair as top seeds Toulouse welcome Racing 92 to the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

After recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and this year’s Six Nations, France fly-half Romain Ntamack is back for Toulouse alongside superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Racing have lost 37-10 and 41-14 on their last two trips to the Stade Ernest-Wallon and they could be in for another tough afternoon against the five-time European kings.

European Challenge Cup

Zebre enter the Shark Tank in the Challenge Cup as they head to Durban for a daunting meeting with the Sharks.

The Italians' only win in the United Rugby Championship this season came at home to the South African side, but a much sterner test awaits the Parma outfit on Sunday.

The Sharks should have more than enough quality to overcome a sizeable 17-point handicap.

French side Pau are formidable on their own patch, winning their last two home games against Toulon and Bayonne in the Top 14, and they could put an end to Connacht's European involvement for another season.

A one-point start doesn't look nearly enough of a handicap buffer for the Irish province.

