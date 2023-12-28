Bristol v Exeter Chiefs predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Bears to exploit Chiefs' away issues
Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Bristol v Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Friday
Where to watch Bristol v Exeter Chiefs
TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday
Best bet
Bristol to win by six to ten points
1pt 9-2 bet365
Bristol v Exeter Chiefs predictions
Exeter's home form is masking their issues on the road and improving Bristol could take advantage of the Devonian's travel woes at Ashton Gate.
The Chiefs extended their unbeaten run on home soil to 23 matches with a 29-10 win over Leicester last weekend, but they are a difficult side to trust away from Sandy Park.
Although Exeter won at Toulon in the Champions Cup recently, the Chiefs' sole away victory in this season's Premiership came at lowly Newcastle and that is their only league success on the road since October 2022.
Bristol were the latest team to take advantage of the Falcons' wretched form, winning 21-13 at Kingston Park a week ago.
That was their third victory in four outings and the Bears appear to have found some consistency after a couple of stop-start seasons that have called the future of coach Pat Lam into question.
A bumper crowd of 24,000 are set to be in attendance for the visit of Exeter so there should be a raucous atmosphere inside Ashton Gate.
And after losing November's reverse fixture 29-20 at Sandy Park, Lam's hosts, spurred on by a vociferous support, could gain a measure revenge by a similar margin.
Published on 28 December 2023inRugby Union tips
Last updated 15:26, 28 December 2023
