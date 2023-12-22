Bath v Harlequins predictions and Premiership rugby betting tips: Points could mount at the Rec

Where to watch Bath v Harlequins

Bath v Harlequins predictions

This could turn into a Christmas cracker as two teams who like to play on the front foot with attacking ambition go head to head at the Rec.

Bath and Harlequins sat second and third in the Premiership table after eight rounds and both have been scoring freely.

Hosts Bath followed up a 41-24 victory over Exeter in their last Premiership outing with back-to-back victories in Europe, beating Ulster 37-14 and Cardiff 39-32.

Quins also claimed a big win in their most recent Premiership match, seeing off Sale 36-3, and then were also involved in two high-scoring Champions Cup matches, beating Racing 31-28 in Paris before losing 47-19 at home to Toulouse.

The London side don't hold back on the road and their attacking flair has resulted in some close encounters. They have won two away fixtures, beating Bristol by two points and Leicester by four, while their two away defeats have been by one point at Gloucester on the opening weekend and by three at Northampton.

Bath are six-point favourites and given Quins' record on the road it could be worth siding with the visitors with a start. But getting long of points looks a better wager as, with dry conditions forecast, this match has every chance of topping the 50-point mark.

Also in the Premiership on Saturday Gloucester are narrow favourites at home to Northampton, while Exeter's home match against Leicester is priced as a pick'em affair.

